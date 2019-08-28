Digital ministry wants 5G in 2020

Executives of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and Chulalongkorn University launch trial of 5G communication at the university in Bangkok in February. (Photo by Tawatchai Kemgumnerd)

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is pushing for the adoption of fifth-generation (5G) technology by next year, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), as a way to attract global tech investment.

The minister, Buddhipongse Punnakanta, said on Wednesday the adoption of 5G by 2020 was in line with the government’s roadmap for development of a digital economy.

“By 2020 the adoption of 5G, and its use in some cases, needs to be seen in the EEC project, or some potential areas,” Mr Buddhipongse said.

The digital economy ministry planned to work closely with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to ease any existing burdens or limitations on 5G development.

Mr Buddhipongse said 5G could drive digital transformation in vertical industries, especially manufacturing, energy and utilities. The Internet of Things (IoT) and related devices could be a core driver for telecoms and industrial change.

He conceded that several factors were still impeding the adoption and development of 5G, including spectrum allocation, investment and a readiness to adopt the technology among vertical industries.

Spectrum allocation was the responsibility of the NBTC. A solution was needed to encourage mobile operators to invest in 5G, he said. The digital energy ministry would expedite efforts to facilitate its adoption for maximum benefit.