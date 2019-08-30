DE Ministry wants news rules to chime with global forum

The Digital Economy and Society (DE) Ministry is working to iron out a framework for fake news detection that is compatible with the practices upheld by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), a forum for fact-checkers worldwide.

The IFCN is hosted by the Poynter Institute for Media Studies in the US. It was launched in 2015 to support a booming crop of fact-checking initiatives by promoting best practices and exchanges in the field.

The DE Ministry wants to ensure that the fake news detection guidelines are compatible with international standards used by global online platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

DE Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said Facebook and Google have their own standard policies governing usage of their platforms.

"If our standards for handling fake information are in line with how global platforms operate, or the practices are recommended by IFCN, it would make global platforms more likely to collaborate with our anti-fake-news centre," Mr Buddhipongse said.

He said the guidelines could be completed in two months in parallel with the development of the centre, scheduled to begin operations on Nov 1.

As officials push for a crackdown on fake news, workshops on the subject will be held for 200 agencies under 20 ministries, Mr Buddhipongse said.

The workshops will start next month to create understanding about the framework and the operation to counter fake information online.

Cooperation will be sought with global online platforms and local mobile operators to deal with fake news, while public forums will also be held to raise public participation in the subject.

In a related development, the DE Ministry yesterday appointed four subcommittees under the anti-fake-news centre to deal with four issues most susceptible to fake or fraudulent information.

They cover natural disasters, the economy (including finance and capital markets), public health and state policy and security.

The anti-fake-news procedures must take into account clarity, accuracy and quickness, Mr Buddhipongse said, and efforts must be made to put effective procedures in place before the anti-fake-news centre is launched.