Uttama says history won't repeat itself

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana insists that the economy will not spiral into a deep abyss as seen during the Tom Yum Kung crisis of 1997, given the country's hefty foreign reserves and solid fiscal position.

Thailand's economic fundamentals are strong, with international reserves amounting to more than US$200 billion -- three times the country's short-term debt -- while fiscal stability is robust, garnering applause from the World Bank and the IMF, he said.

The global economy is likely to continue struggling because there is no end in sight to trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies and Thai exports are bearing the brunt of the tariffs, Mr Uttama said.

"However, strength alone is not sufficient," he said. "We must have strategy."

The economy grew by 2.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, easing from 2.8% growth in the first and marking the slowest pace since the third quarter of 2014. For the first half of the year, the economy grew by 2.6% on the same period last year.

Mr Uttama said recently that the ministry had enough fiscal space for additional stimulus measures to prevent the economy from sinking into a recession. The cabinet has approved a stimulus package worth 316 billion baht, including 1,000-baht cash giveaways for travel and spending in destinations outside of home provinces and an extra living allowance for welfare smartcard holders to help with living costs.

Mr Uttama said Thailand must adapt to global changes to avoid facing a future crisis.

"I still believe we'll be able to get through this hardship, but the road ahead will be a true challenge if we don't adjust," he said.

Thailand needs a medium-term strategy to keep pace with global change, including adoption of worthy and proper technology, Mr Uttama said.

Investment to equip human resources with new skills and knowledge is necessary, but the government is unable to do it alone, he said, noting that investment in the past 10 years was aimed at substituting import goods while investment in new technology, research and knowledge was minimal.