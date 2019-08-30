Labour training centre for EEC

The government is teaming up with the private sector to open a labour force training centre in Rayong to deepen the pool of skilled workers in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The Sumipol Institute of Manufacturing Technology (Simtec) is a learning centre and workshop located in Amata City Rayong industrial estate. The centre will work to re-skill and develop the local labour force to serve new targeted industries.

Pasu Loharjun, the permanent industry secretary, said the government is promoting 12 targeted S-curve industries in advanced technology and innovation to push forward the country’s economy, which requires higher-skilled workers.

"Labour is key not only for production, but also all other economic activities," he said.

If the government is going to upgrade the country's industrial and business sectors to be more technologically driven and digitally oriented, the labour market has to improve as well, said Mr Pasu.

Chirapan Oulapathorn, president of Sumipol Group, said the company has cooperated with the government, private companies and government agencies to set up Simtec.

The centre will help businesses get the skilled labour to work in manufacturing plants and keep up with demand.

"The twelve targeted industries need more experts in digital skills that will be applicable in every new target industry to improve the business sector with digital technology in the digital era," he said.

Simtec will focus on machine strategy, measuring innovation, factory automation and implementing Internet of Things technology.

The private sector and the government want to set up a non-profit to support Thailand’s industry and local labour.

Sumipol Group has cooperated with 14 government departments and 18 private companies to set up the Simtec centre, including the Industry Ministry, the Industry Promotion Department, the Federation of Thailand Industries, Mitutoyo Corporation, Denso Corporation, DMG MORI, Fanuc, Sumitomo Hardmetal, OSG Corporation, A.L.M.T., BIG Daishowa, Omron and Trusco.

According to the Labour Ministry, the EEC area has the cooperation of 37,296 companies totalling 1.54 million workers, including 500,000 semi-skilled workers, 200,000 skilled workers and 840,000 unskilled workers in 2018.