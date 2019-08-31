Egat jettisons gas-purchase deal with Petronas

Energy policymakers have decided to cancel a purchase order of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) from Malaysian national oil firm Petronas.

The decision was made on Friday by the Energy Policy Administration Committee (Epac), headed by Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong.

Mr Sontirat said the cancellation will not affect the memorandum of understanding signed between Egat and Petronas during the second quarter of this year.

The gas purchase agreement has not been signed either, so the decision will not damage the buyer or the seller.

He said the purchase order was based on data for gas supply and demand several years ago, when policy makers feared Gulf of Thailand supplies would be disrupted during the renewal of the Erawan and Bongkot gas-field concessions and the shift of business model from concession to a production-sharing contract (PSC).

The auction and transition had gone smoothly, however, and demand for gas in the last three years had not grown, so the deal will be scrapped.

He said Epac also approved Egat's switch to importing LNG from the spot market over the second half this year, in the form of two 90,000-tonne shipments that would spearhead the LNG shipper decentralisation policy.

LNG imports and trade had been monopolised by national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc since its receiving terminal began operating in November 2011. "There will no longer be a set LNG import volume of 1.5 million tonnes, but Egat can consider purchasing by itself [according to demand]," said Mr Sontirat.

In a related development, Epac yesterday reiterated its push for biodiesel B10 as a main fuel option alongside diesel B7 from January next year.

Diesel B10 is a blend of 90% diesel and 10% methyl ester derived from crude palm oil. The current formula for biodiesel B7 is 7% palm oil. Mr Sontirat said from Jan 1 next year diesel in three grades will be available at pumps nationwide -- B7, B10 and B20.

The previous plan to cancel B7 and replace it with B10 has been scrapped, but there will be more alternative diesel choices.

Most cars compatible with B10 are made by Japan-based manufacturers, which account for more than 80% of the diesel-engine market. Vehicles made by European and US manufacturers, meanwhile, are still not compatible with B10.

Encouraging motorists to shift to B10 will be the retail price, set 2 baht lower than B7 and subsidised by the oil fund.

If B10 became motorists' main diesel choice, the demand for crude palm oil (CPO) would amount to 2.5 million tonnes a year compared with 1.4 million tonnes CPO for B7.

The shift to B7 is part of the government's initiative to tackle air pollution as policy makers seek to avoid a repeat of the months-long PM2.5 smog crisis that hit the country at the end of last year.