China imposes retaliatory tariffs on US imports

US President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. (AP photo)

China on Sunday imposed further tariffs on US imports, in retaliation for Washington's fourth round of tariff hikes on Chinese products.

China will impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products from the United States worth $75 billion, with some levied from Sunday and the rest to come on Dec 15.

Authorities began charging higher duties on American imports at midday Sunday, according to employees who answered the phone at customs offices in Beijing and the southern port of Guangzhou. They declined to give their names.

Tariffs of 10% and 5% apply to items ranging from frozen sweet corn and pork liver to marble and bicycle tires, the government announced earlier.

The move came as the US slapped China on Sunday with the first stage of a new round of tariffs that will see nearly all Chinese imports taxed, in response to what it calls Beijing's unfair trade practices, including intellectual property theft.