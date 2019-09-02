SEC warns of fraudulent Bitcoin page

The Securities and Exchange Commission has warned that a new Bitcoin Co page on Facebook is a scam. The company ceased offering digital transaction services on Monday morning.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned of a fraudulent Facebook page claiming to represent Bitcoin Co and to provide digital asset transaction services.

The SEC said that Bitcoin Co announced at 6.06am on Monday it would end its digital asset exchange service on Oct 1. At 8.30am a fake Facebook page appeared, claiming to be a Bitcoin Co channel to receive digital asset transfers.

Customers of Bitcoin Co should contact the company only through its website at https://bx.in.th, the SEC said. SEC said police had been asked to investigate the fake Facebook account.

Bitcoin Co announced it decided to end its digital exchange and wallet services on the website and to focus on other business opportunities.

It asked customers to wirthdraw their funds from the website within the next month. It would disable deposits this coming Saturday.