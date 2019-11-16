AOT predicts B50bn boost from King Power shops

Airports of Thailand (AoT) expects its net profit to increase to 40-50 billion baht in 2021 due to revenues from the new contracts won by King Power to run duty-free shops at four airports, AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said.

Earlier this year, King Power won the right to operate duty-free shops at four airports managed by AoT -- namely Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and the capital's Suvarnabhumi airport.

Mr Nitinai said AoT has earmarked a budget of about 300 billion baht for investment projects, including the expansion of Suvarnabhumi airport and the construction of new airports in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

AoT projects profit growth for the current fiscal year to rise to 6%, or about 25 billion baht, which is close to last year's figure, as a result of a higher than expected increase in tourist arrivals from China and India.

Last year, the number of Chinese and Indian tourists dropped dramatically after crackdowns on so-called zero-dollar tours and the cancellations of bookings by Chinese tourists in the wake of a tour boat accident off Phuket that claimed the lives of dozens of their compatriots.

However, AoT also expects its spending to increase since it will have to recruit more personnel in January next year in preparation for the opening of the new satellite building at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Regarding the Airport City project, which involves the development of land at Suvarnabhumi airport. Mr Nitinai said that AoT had discussed with the Treasury Department a deal to extend the lease on the land from 2032 to 2052.

AoT plans to organise a bid by the end of this year to find a concessionaire to develop one of two major plots of land adjacent to Suvarnabhumi airport for commercial purposes, in an investment project worth about 10 billion baht.

Several potential investors are interested in the two plots -- 900-rai "Plot A" and 723-rai Plot B -- which connect to a cycling track that runs around the airport.

Due to interest in the project, AoT is planning to conduct a forum to hear business ideas from those interested in developing the land.

The AoT will then select the most suitable idea and submit it to the AoT's board for consideration and approval, before the terms of reference for the bid are drafted.

Before the forum for Plot B can be held, the AoT expects to sign an MoU with other concerned parties regarding another 30-year extension of the agreement on the AoT's use of the land, which is due to expire in 2032.

The other parties include the Treasury Department, which owns the land, the Royal Thai Air Force and the Department of Airports.

Only the concession to develop Plot B, worth 10 billion baht, will be provided via the bidding process this year.

Plot A is awaiting reassignment under a city zoning plan which is still underway.