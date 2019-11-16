CP Land closes in on Chinese industrial estate deal

With 321 guest rooms and two grand ballrooms, The Heritage Chiang Rai was bought from TMB Bank and renovated by S&A Enterprise.

CP Land, the property arm of Charoen Pokphand Group, is scheduled to sign a contract with a Chinese contractor next month to build the main infrastructure and utilities at the company's CPGC industrial estate in Rayong.

President and chief executive Sunthorn Arunanonchai said construction of infrastructure and utilities will start early next year and conclude by the end of the year before full operations at the industrial estate begin in 2022.

"We are accelerating the development of our industrial estate as the Eastern Economic Corridor initiative ramps up," Mr Sunthorn said.

A consortium led by CP Group last month signed a contract with the State Railway of Thailand to build a high-speed rail network linking three major airports: Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang serving Bangkok and U-tapao in Chon Buri.

CP Land has a joint venture with Guangxi Construction Engineering Group, one of the largest construction firms in China, for the CPGC industrial estate in Rayong. They hold 50% and 48% stakes, respectively.

The estate spans 3,000 rai in Ban Khai and Nikhom Pattana districts in Rayong. The industrial estate is one of CP Land's six main business arms.

"Hotel business in the provinces is unfavourable because tourism has slowed since early in the year," Mr Sunthorn said. "It is likely a good time to take over hotels in provinces."

CP Land has 12 hotels nationwide. The best performer this year was Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune near Rama 9 MRT station, with an occupancy rate of more than 90%.

Other top performers with an occupancy of more than 50% include Grand Fortune Hotel Nakhon Si Thammarat, which was buoyed by Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) and long-stay workers in offshore energy around the Gulf of Thailand.

CP Land's hotels in Nakhon Ratchasima and Nakhon Phanom also performed well, boosted by Mice and the tourism sector.

Yesterday, S&A Enterprise, an investment firm founded in 1971 and wholly owned by Mr Sunthorn and his family, held the grand opening of The Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel in Muang district, Chiang Rai.

The hotel was a non-performing asset that S&A bought from TMB Bank a few years ago and started renovations in 2016. With a total investment of more than 1 billion baht, the hotel started operations on Dec 31, 2018 with 321 guest rooms.

The hotel has Chiang Rai's largest meeting and event facilities, including two grand ballrooms that can be separated into four meeting rooms to accommodate a total of 1,500 guests.

Araya Arunanonchai, chief executive of S&A and Mr Sunthorn's wife, said the meeting rooms that were recently completed will help boost occupancy.

"A hotel is a long-term investment we are diversifying into from sugar, as sugar is perceived as the cause of diabetes," said Mrs Araya, who is also chief executive of Rajburi Sugar.