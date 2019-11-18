Grand Uniland adds to mixed-use parade

Mr Suwan (right) and Altus chief executive Krisada Kaweeyarn at last week's soft opening of the I'm Chinatown mixed-use project. Pitsinee Jitpleecheep

Property developer Grand Uniland is looking to develop two mixed-use projects worth more than 10 billion baht in Bangkok next year.

Suwan Lertpunyaroj, the company's president, said the company is studying the feasibility of developing two projects in the Sukhumvit area close to the EmSphere complex and in the Rama IX area near the Thailand Cultural Centre.

Details have not been finalised, but two new companies would be set up to handle the development of the projects, with Grand Uniland looking for business partners, Mr Suwan said.

One potential partner is Altus Capital Partners Thailand, the developer of Arcadia Ploenchit in Soi Nai Lert and Woodbury serviced apartments in the Ruamrudee area.

A few years ago, Grand Uniland teamed with Altus Capital to set up I'm Chinatown to develop a mixed-use complex of the same name on three rai in Yaowarat adjacent to Wat Mangkon MRT station. This complex had a soft opening last Friday.

Mr Suwan, who is also the managing director of I'm Chinatown, said the new project has a modern Chinese style with a retail area, condominiums and a hotel.

"The I'm Chinatown project is ready to bring everyone closer to Chinatown in various ways, enlivening the area with new experiences," he said.

I'm Chinatown rented a plot from Jiem Development, the owner of Sirirama cinema, the Mandarin hotel and the Odient hotel in Yaowarat. The lease is for 60 years.

Yaowarat has been a commercial hub for the Chinese community in Thailand for more than a century.

"Yaowarat or Chinatown is renowned worldwide as a major tourist attraction, especially for paying homage to the Buddha, making merit, seeing art and culture and eating street food," Mr Suwan said.

The area is also famous for gold shops, money exchanges, wholesale clothing, miscellaneous souvenirs and dried foods, he said.

"As the economy grows and society evolves, the livelihoods of people in this area have changed," Mr Suwan said. "Many shops and buildings are being renovated into a more modern style, including boutique hotels.

"Yaowarat is home to some of the best restaurants, with chic designs blending with authentic old buildings to attract new-generation gourmands."

The company decided to develop a mixed-use project to accommodate customers from all walks of life and add more vibrancy to Yaowarat, he said.

The I'm Chinatown project spans 40,000 square metres and is Yaowarat's first mixed-use project. The main zone consists of retail.

The hotel will be operated by Dusit International under the Asai brand, which targets the millennial lifestyle market, Mr Suwan said.

The Asai Hotel is planned to have 224 rooms on the 4-8th floors of the building and will target tourists from all over the world, with the expectation that 40% will be Chinese travellers, followed by Japanese, Koreans and Europeans.

The mixed-use project includes Chinatown Residence, with eight floors and a total of 43 units. The Residence is sold out.

The project expects to draw 8,000 visitors a day, half of foreign tourists and the rest Thais.

The company forecasts the mall to generate rental income of 35 million baht a month and break even in 5-7 years.