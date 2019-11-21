Naraya spreads into 7-11

Brand looks to sell daily goods to build recognition in the domestic market, writes Pitsinee Jitpleecheep

Mr Pasin says the company wants to sell eco-friendly NR Naraya handbags at Pattaya 7-Elevens. Pitsinee Jitpleecheep

Naraya is widely known for its "Bangkok bag", popular as a souvenir for tourists as well as a fashion icon for Thais.

But the brand wants to transition into selling daily goods to Thais.

Pasin Lathouras, chief business development officer of Narai Intertrade, the marketer and distributor of Naraya handicraft handbags, said the company will start selling bags at 7-Eleven convenience stores by the end of this year.

Mr Pasin, 26, son of Wasna Lathouras, the founder of Naraya, said the company is scheduled to launch the eco-friendly NR Naraya handbag at 7-Elevens in Pattaya next month, gradually increasing to sales at 10,000 branches next year. The move aims to make Naraya products more familiar to Thais.

Naraya products are sold at 34 shops in retail complexes, mainly in tourist destinations such as Big C Ratchadamri, Jungceylon Phuket, Terminal 21 Pattaya, Maya Chiangmai and CentralWorld.

"Some 80% of Naraya products are sold to foreign tourists," he said. "But with the tourism business fluctuating this year, this is the time for us to strengthen Naraya's brand among Thais. Once a strong foothold in the domestic market is established, we will focus more on expanding abroad to realise our dream to make Naraya become a global brand."

Narai Intertrade was founded in 1989, selling spare parts for the automotive industry. The company's business later encountered problems because of a lack of product availability and moved to produce textile products and relevant accessories.

In 1993, the company established a factory employing 15 staff operating 15 sewing machines.

The products were sold in a tiny two square metre store at Narai Phand in the Pathumwan area.

Since then, the company has flourished and today has a workforce of more than 3,000 with over 4,000 freelance workers cooperating across the country to produce high-quality products for Naraya.

Core customers are flight attendants, pilots and airlines.

"Our products became popular by word of mouth thanks to product quality, affordable price and ease of carrying," Mr Pasin said.

Apart from 7-Eleven stores, the company plans to expand via online to recruit younger customers, as more customers shop online, part of the company's efforts to cope with digital disruption.

Naraya is planning a soft launch of its own online marketplace next month. It also wants to sell products on more airlines.

With the domestic customer focus, the company expects sales to Thais will rise to 30-40% over the next five years, up from 20% now.

There are eight brands under Naraya, each targeting various customer groups. They are Naraya; NR by Naraya for 7-Eleven stores; NARA by Naraya for men; LaLaMa (Bohemian style fashion); Aphrodite (an upscale women's fashion); Evangelisa (fashion brand); Naraya Tea Room restaurant; and DariVari, a recent skincare product line.

Naraya products are made at three factories, two in Buri Ram and one in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Naraya products are well known among the Chinese, Japanese and Southeast Asians.

Mr Pasin said the company plans to open a store in Athens, Greece in the near future.

London, Milan, Paris and Italy are other target markets for future outlets.