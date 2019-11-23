Year-end stimulus deemed necessary

The government aims to spur consumer spending with more stimulus campaigns.

Economic ministers agreed on Friday that fresh economic stimulus measures, possibly to be launched later this month, are necessary to help boost full-year economic growth to more than 2.6%.

Kobsak Pootrakool, deputy secretary-general to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for political affairs, said the measures would play an important part in hefting the economy in the fourth quarter to over 2.8% growth and over 2.6% for the full year.

The economic cabinet meeting, chaired by the premier, agreed that Thailand remains under pressure from the ongoing trade war and slowing global economy.

The government should implement additional measures to boost the economy throughout December until the first quarter next year, Mr Kobsak said.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported on Monday that the economy grew 2.4% year-on-year in the third quarter, driven mainly by increases in private and government consumption and investment, slightly improving from 2.3% year-on-year in the second quarter but lower than 2.8% in the first quarter.

Slowing economic growth in the third quarter prompted the government's think tank to cut its GDP forecast for 2019 yet again to 2.6% -- down from earlier projections of 2.7%-3.2%.

The lower projection was attributed to poor export prospects in light of the slowing global economy, the prolonged trade war and the baht's appreciation, while private investment was slower than expected this year due to the prolonged political struggle to establish a new government, prompting a knock-on effect on public investment.

"The NESDC reported that fourth-quarter growth of 2.8% would be sufficient to ensure full-year growth of 2.6% as predicted, so we need to induce more impetus," Mr Kobsak said.

He declined to elaborate on details of the stimulus measures, saying they would be announced later by the Finance Ministry.

A source from Government House who requested anonymity said Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and executives from state-owned banks met on Thursday to discuss fresh stimulus measures.

Mr Kobsak said the economic ministers ordered related agencies to speed up disbursal of a combined 115 billion baht worth of budget for state enterprises in December.

The budget mostly goes to PTT, the State Railway of Thailand, the Mass Transit Authority of Thailand, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand.

The economic cabinet also approved the framework for economic management in 2020, which covers measures to assist low-income earners and methods to promote private investment and foreign tourist arrivals and boost exports.

State-owned enterprises were also ordered to progress rapidly with planned development projects for 2020.