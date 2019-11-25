A total retail experience

Alibaba wants to ensure it stays ahead of the curve as consumer behaviour wavers

The Alibaba logo at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou. The company is looking to technology to change the customer experience. Reuters

Alibaba is known for its strong position in global online shopping, but the Chinese tech giant is adding advanced technologies ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and voice shopping to augmented reality (AR), robotics, face recognition and interactive holographic signage to its portfolio to ensure a competitive edge and raise the bar for its customer experience.

The deployment of new technology not only serves online shoppers, but also those at physical shops, making payment more convenient. The hope is that these new and vibrant experiences will draw more customers to stores.

Several technologies were applied to Alibaba's 11.11 global shopping festival on Nov 11 this year. The event saw gross merchandise value reach 1.1 trillion baht, setting a new record for the campaign that started a decade ago.

Voice shopping

Alibaba rolled out smart speaker Tmall Genie, developed by Alibaba AI Labs, with which customers can order products or services via voice command, which is called voice shopping.

For those who have activated the "voice print" feature, they can make transactions directly through the device.

During the pre-sales period, more than 3 million users experienced voice shopping and over 600,000 orders were generated through the device.

Hundreds of consumer brands also partnered with Tmall Genie for voice shopping this year. Eggs, rice, laundry, cleaning products and yoghurt were among the most popular products purchased using the voice shopping technology.

Chatbots and AR

Alibaba also ushered in Alime Shop Assistant, a customer-service chatbot that can support communication between customers and sellers in over 10 languages, including Thai.

The chatbot is compatible with cross-border e-commerce platforms, including Lazada and AliExpress. It can answer questions during live broadcasts, extract answers from pictures and respond in a wide range of conversational styles.

The chatbot tailored for live broadcasts can understand complex questions raised by viewers, thanks to natural language processing and knowledge graph technologies.

Alime can analyse the content of pictures through image parsing algorithms, automatically extract pictures and answer customers' questions about products, ranging from home appliances and food to mum-and-baby items.

Tmall, Alibaba's e-marketplace where local and international brands sell their brand-name products to customers in China, also uses new technologies to enhance the customer shopping experience.

Tmall's Beauty Channel uses object recognition technology, the latest AR innovation, to display makeup application results.

Applied makeup for seven facial features can be shown within milliseconds, potentially enhancing the convenience of online beauty product shopping.

Touch and feel

At the media centre for Alibaba's 11.11 shopping festival at the company's XIXI campus in Hangzhou, interactive holographic signage technology for shopping called Refinity is on display.

The technology lets people explore virtual products through a 3D mid-air interface without the need of any wearable devices.

This mid-air haptic interface enhances the customer experience for products and enables interaction.

Advances in computer vision and recognition of faces, gazes, facial expressions, bodies and hand gestures have enabled new forms of distal interactivity with digital content and products.

Advanced stores

"Digital technology is the infrastructure of the whole operation," said Chen Xiaodong, vice-president of Alibaba Group and chief executive of Chinese department store chain Intime Retail, which runs 62 stores in 33 Chinese cities. "We digitalised our physical stores to increase efficiency and integrate online and offline experiences to bring 'new retail' features to enhance shopping and personalisation."

Alibaba purchased a majority stake of Intime Retail in 2017 for US$2.6 billion.

"For outside appearance, we are a department store, but inside we can be called an internet technology firm," Mr Chen.

He said technology is gathering steam not only in retail, but in other sectors as well.

Intime uses mobile point-of-sale service, whereby staff can reach out to customers to facilitate payment service online without needing cashier counters.

"We reduce time spent on the payment process from 2-3 minutes to 56 seconds," Mr Chen said.

Intime has a mobile app that provides users with necessary information and lets customers make orders online. Customers can then opt to pick up products at the department store or have their purchases delivered to them.

The app offers customers tailor-made promotions. During the 11.11 campaign, the company provided products with the same prices both in-store and online.

When online orders are made, robots pick up products from the shelf for delivery to buyers.

At the store, Intime has a "magic mirror" with AR technology that lets shoppers try on lipstick colours or other cosmetic items virtually.

Future retail business will integrate online and offline experience, Mr Chen said, while Internet of Things devices with sensors will be deployed at the store to incorporate necessary data.

The rise of 5G and high-speed internet networks could potentially increase data traffic, he said, and brands could learn customer insights that would help them offer items which match customers' desires.

Retail business will change from being product-centric to customer-centric, Mr Chen said.

In the future, department stores may refrain from setting up product sections and focus instead on user lifestyles, he said.

Future manufacturers may opt to offer products that meet customer demand through data collected from users, helping reduce inventory by 25%.

Mr Chen said that after Intime's operation was digitalised, sales grew by double-digit rates.

He said US and Chinese shopping malls are facing the same fate: dwindling customer numbers because of changing customer behaviour.

In the US, retail businesses tend to use technology as "infrastructure" but continue to carry out one-way communication, Mr Chen said.

In contrast, Alibaba digitalises its retail business by providing two-way communication through a mobile app, with the move encouraging customer loyalty, he said.

Automation

Located in Hangzhou, Alibaba's FlyZoo Hotel with 290 rooms demonstrates how technologies can be applied to improve the customer experience with service.

Andy Wang, chief executive of Alibaba Future Hotel, said his hotel employs few staff and operates mostly by automated processes, facial recognition and voice-based assistants.

The hotel lets guests self-book and check in, with the selection of their own room number. Facial recognition is used to enable guests to access their rooms and activate the elevators.

Guests can use the voice assistant to command and control appliances in their rooms, ranging from lighting to curtains and ordering food or operating entertainment devices. Any delivery to the rooms is done by robots.

Another highlight at the hotel is Ratio, the robot bartender. Guests can order drinks via their smartphones and pay using the mobile service Alipay.

The robot mixes drinks as guests desire, working alongside human bartenders. Each drink can be prepared in less than two minutes.