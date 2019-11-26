PM courts S Korean money for EEC plan

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday urged South Korean businesses to invest in Thailand, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

Gen Prayut's invitation was made during bilateral talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in which took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Asean-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit and the 1st Mekong-Republic of Korea Summit in Busan.

"The prime minister urged South Korea investors to ramp up investment, especially in 4.0 industries during the 4IR [Fourth Industrial Revolution] which South Korea has expertise in such as automobiles, electric vehicles, biotechnology, digital innovation and robotics," she said.

Mr Moon praised the prime minister for his role in driving the economy and agreed to intensify cooperation with Thailand, particularly in the areas of economy, human capital and development of the network of Asean smart cities which is in line with South Korea's New Southern Policy (NSP), she added.

According to Ms Narumon, both leaders agreed to step up multilateral cooperation in all aspects including water management, fundamental infrastructure, strengthening of MSMEs, education development and connectivity.

South Korea is ready to share its knowledge and expertise in the areas it excels in with Thailand, she noted.

According to Ms Narumon, Gen Prayut also thanked South Korea for supporting Thailand during its Asean chairmanship and praised the NSP for helping to push South Kore and Asean towards their goals.

In his address during the opening of the 3rd Asean-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, Gen Prayut said that South Korea is a key partner of the regional community.

Gen Prayut also emphasised the private sector's role in driving the economy, saying Asean had agreed to push for closer cooperation between the private and public sectors.

The summit is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the dialogue partnership between Asean and South Korea while the 1st Mekong-ROK Summit -- between South Korea and five countries in the Mekong River basin -- was arranged to strengthen cooperation in political, economic and socio-cultural areas. The five countries are Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Thai and South Korean leaders on Monday observed the signing of three memorandums of understanding (MoU), including one on the exchange of information on Thai labour exports to South Korea.

The memorandum was signed between the Labour Ministry's Department of Employment and the South Korea Immigration Service in the hopes of tackling illegal labourers known as phi noi (little ghosts) in South Korea.

Suchart Pornchaiwisetkul, chief of the Department of Employment, also held talks with South Korea Immigration Service authorities on how to proceed after the signing of the MoU.