Triple-threat circular flow stimulus package goes to cabinet

A three-pronged economic stimulus package, which includes generating money flows in the economic system and giving people better access to mortgages, will seek cabinet approval on Tuesday.

The first set of measures continue from the previous package to pump money flows in the economic system, said Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana.

The second measures involve investment in communities to build basic infrastructure to help the country's economic development in the long run, while the third prong offers easier access to mortgages, he said.

Commercial banks will be allowed to participate in the third prong, said Mr Uttama, but refused to provide further details.

Charnkrit Dejvitak, the vice-minister attached to the prime minister, recently said the package is targeted at farmers and rural folks struggling with living costs, including financial assistance to subsidise harvesting costs improve rice quality for the 2019/20 rice crop. Some 4.31 million rice-farming households covering 3.4 million rai are expected to benefit.

A source at the Finance Ministry who requested anonymity said other measures include a one-year suspension on principal payments for borrowers at state-run banks and a project to offer low-interest loans to the public to stimulate spending. The government also plans to allocate more money to the National Village and Community Fund, which has members in more than 79,000 villages nationwide.

The new measures come after third-quarter economic growth of 2.4% year-on-year was softer than expected. The government hopes the package will boost the country's economic growth to 2.8% this year.

Mr Uttama said separately that the Finance Ministry is considering a new type of tax-saving fund to replace long-term equity funds (LTFs), the tax incentives for which will expire at year-end, that will go before the cabinet soon.

The total tax deductible contributions for the new tax-saving fund and retirement mutual funds (RMFs), another tax-saving fund, is expected to be capped at 500,000 baht.

Individual taxpayers are allowed to deduct up to 15% of total annual income, or a maximum of 500,000 baht a year, whichever is lower, for contribution to LTFs.

They are also permitted to separately deduct contributions to RMFs worth up to 500,000 baht, but no more than 15% of annual taxable income. The 500,000-baht RMF contribution cap must include contributions to provident funds and pension insurance.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said only one ministry remains functional to drive growth.

Pushing economic growth requires many mechanisms such as exports, cost of living, public budget disbursement and agricultural sector, he said, adding that all engines must function well.

"We had four legs in the past, but how we can progress with only one remaining functional. The economy is helped by each ministry. The Finance Ministry is not tasked with exports as that is not its duty," he said.

His comment came amid rising conflicts among political parties in the coalition government.

A source in government circles recently said the coalition government is a stumbling block for putting policies in place.