Cash giveaways prove quite popular

The government's Chim, Shop, Chai (taste, shop, spend) scheme is popular with locals, especially those aged 50-59, who say it can stimulate consumer spending, according to research firm Ipsos (Thailand) Co.

The scheme, which kicked off in September, involves cash giveaways and cash rebates. It is part of the government's 316-billion-baht stimulus package aimed at driving economic growth to 3% this year.

"This is a good opportunity for the government to continue a populist policy to maintain economic momentum and expand citizen participation," said Usana Chantarklum, managing director of Ipsos (Thailand), a local unit of the France-based research company.

The survey gauged opinion from 500 respondents aged 18-60 nationwide about the scheme. Some 59% of respondents say they participated in the programme.

Asked why they participated, 62% said it is a good policy that could stimulate spending and 44% reasoned that the money they received came from taxes they paid. Some 41% said this is a right they deserve to get from the government.

Some 73% of respondents aged 50-59 pointed out this is a good policy that could help spur consumer spending, while 52% of those aged 18-29 said they participated in the scheme because the money is from taxes they paid.

As for those who did not participate, 44% said the registration process was too complex and 42% said they failed to book in time.

Some 72% of respondents believed the economy and small shops will benefit from the scheme, while 28% believed the campaign would not be a boon for small shops.

In terms of spending behaviour, 70% said a giveaway of 1,000 baht is a suitable amount.

Some 74% said they would like policymakers to continue the project, followed by 14% who said they were not sure and 12% who said it should not go on.

As the cash giveaway is done through a mobile application, Ms Usana stressed mobile apps are a tool for users to have access to services and that user-friendly designs and simple processes are key to success.

"This can be applied to brands, not just the government," she said.

In 2020, brands need to understand customer insights in relation to their decision to buy products, said Ms Usana.