Oct factory output seen falling 4.95% y-o-y

Mechanics work on the Honda assembly line in Prachin Buri in 2016. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand's annual manufacturing output in October is expected to have dropped at a faster pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast from eight economists was for the manufacturing production index to fall 4.95% in October from last year, after September's drop of 4.7%.

Industrial goods, which account for about 80% of Thailand's total exports, a key economic driver, declined 4.54% in October from a year earlier.

Exports have been affected by escalating global trade tensions and the strength of the Thai baht, Asia's best performing currency this year.

The actual manufacturing output data is due on Wednesday.



