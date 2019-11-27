CPNREIT divulges blueprint to add assets worth B56bn

CentralPlaza Rama 2 is a likely investment target of CPNREIT next year.

CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT (CPNREIT) plans to invest in additional assets worth a combined 55.99 billion baht next year.

Group 1 assets worth 48.56 billion baht are made up of assets from Central Pattana Plc and its subsidiaries, while Group 2 assets worth 7.43 billion stem from GLAND Office Leasehold REIT (GLANDRT).

CPNREIT's new investments were approved by a shareholders meeting last Friday.

The four projects in Group 1 comprise CentralMarina, CentralPlaza Lampang, CentralPlaza Suratthani and CentralPlaza Ubonratchathani.

Group 2's asset is the CentralPlaza Rama 2 project.

CPNREIT chief executive Pirinee Pringsulaka said funding sources for investment in Group 1 assets may come from bank loans of 13.5 billion baht and/or a capital increase of CPNREIT by issuance and a sales offer of additional trust units.

Other funding sources include the issuance and sales offer of CPNREIT debentures and internal cash.

Investments in Group 1 assets, wholly or partially, are expected to be made by next year's first quarter.

For the CentralPlaza Rama 2 Project, CPNREIT will enter into an agreement with Central Pattana Rama 2 Co Ltd, which is expected to be executed by next year's first quarter, avoiding payment of rental fees to Central Pattana Rama 2 Co Ltd until the commencement of the lease term on Aug 16, 2025.

CPNREIT will secure its obligation on payment of rental fees in the form of cash or a bank guarantee to be issued by a commercial bank or financial institution to the tune of 1.8 billion baht.

CPNREIT will subsequently seek funds for rental payment by considering the reasonableness of the capital structure of CPNREIT and the capital markets during such time.

The preliminary source of funds will be partially from the issuance and offer of additional trust units in 2025.

For the management of Group 1 assets, CPNREIT is expected to appoint CPN as property manager, with Grand Canal Land Plc and Sterling Equity Co Ltd appointed additional property managers that are projected to enter into connected transactions with the REIT manager.