BoT boss signals upheaval ahead

Bank of Thailand governor Veerathai Santiprabhob

Demographic shifts, climate change, alterations in value chains, digital transformation and excess global liquidity with historically high leverage are major trends that have implications for the economy through 2025, says the chief of the Bank of Thailand.

Excess liquidity created in the prolonged low-rate environment has led to at least two areas of vulnerability: overleveraging business and more volatility in financial flows, said governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.

"In Thailand, we have observed high leverage in many business segments," he said. "Some firms even take on debts to buy back equities from shareholders, thereby reducing their equity base. Moreover, some large corporations have increasingly engaged in new investments outside their core businesses, making risk assessments challenging."

Carrying too much debt will heighten financial vulnerability and could amplify the effects of adverse shocks.

Importantly, while debt is necessary for investment and financing through debt is especially enticing in the low-rate environment, an appropriate level of equity must be preserved to ensure sufficient cushions for adverse events, Mr Veerathai said.

"Financial stability risks remain sources of concern in periods ahead, and this is an opportune time for businesses to review and restructure their capital and financing structure to enhance their resilience in a world that will become more volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous," he said.

Mr Veerathai referred to the IMF estimate that almost 40% of global corporate debt, about US$19 trillion, could be at risk of defaulting, exceeding the levels seen during the last crisis.

International fund flows could lead to two-way volatility in exchange rates and asset prices, he said.

With the prospect that low interest rates and excess liquidity will not end soon, the volatile nature of exchange rates and asset prices will only intensify.

"While we might be able to influence some domestic factors, exchange rate movements in a world with excess liquidity are often driven by external factors that are beyond our control," Mr Veerathai said. "It is therefore important that we all do our part to increase our resilience against exchange rate volatility and reduce its impact on the Thai economy. Let me remind everyone that foreign exchange hedging needs to be a regular business practice."

Thailand's ageing society could affect the country's productivity and presents a challenge to fiscal sustainability, as nearly half of Thais are not enrolled in retirement plans, he said.

Given that most of the population has high household debt, low savings and little financial security, an ageing population will add a greater burden to households through increased spending for elderly care.

People tend to consume less as they grow older, and a study by the Thailand Development Research Institute found that Thais in their 50s will decrease their consumption by more than 20% when they are in their 60s.

Thailand's aged dependency ratio, the ratio of the population aged 65 and over to the working age population, is projected to increase from less than 20% today to more than 50% in 20 years.

The ageing population will lead to a dramatic change for the consumer market, Mr Veerathai said, but this will also present an opportunity as the domestic market for seniors becomes larger.

In 2017, consumption of Thais over 50 was worth 2.8 trillion baht or 18% of GDP. This will only continue to grow, creating a large niche market for businesses.

Mr Veerathai said the direct connection and platform-based trust between buyers and sellers around the globe provides opportunities for firms -- especially SMEs -- to design their own products, get direct customer feedback and quickly expand their customer base like never before.

He said climate change will impact businesses in many ways, and the effect on the agricultural sector -- the main source of employment for more than a third of the population -- could be the greatest concern.

Changes in value chains could be a threat to today's businesses, he said.

Rising wages in Thailand will draw production to emerging-market countries with lower wages, while automation will help advanced economies bring production closer to home.