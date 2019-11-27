Germany eager to lure Thais

The German government wants to lure more Thai tourists to visit its landmarks to stimulate the country's economy.

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) projects inbound tourism to reach 121.5 million overnight stays by 2030 from a projection of 85.9 million this year.

Thomas Bareiss, parliamentary state secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, said the tourism sector is a growing part of the German economy.

Germany is targeting tourists from Asia-Pacific, including Thailand, as people from that region have potential purchasing power and strong GDP growth, Mr Bareiss said.

"Thailand is one Asean source market where Germany wants to attract tourists," he said. "Most Thais that visit Germany return, indicating high potential for good income."

According to the GNTB, inbound tourism from Asia-Pacific will reach 14.3 million overnight stays, an increase of 123%, by 2030.

"Two-thirds of the increase in inbound tourism is projected from Europe, and one-third from other areas," Mr Bareiss said.

In addition, Germany will focus more on inbound tourists from the US, China, Hong Kong, and Arab Gulf states to meet its 2030 target.

Mr Bareiss said Thai tourist arrivals stood at 58,342 in the first 10 months this year, increasing by 7.7% year-on-year. The average length of stay was nine nights.

In 2018, Thai visitors totalled 99,000, a 6% rise from the previous year. The purposes of their visits were holidays (57%), business trips (32%) and other (11%).

For the EU, Switzerland was the most popular destination for Thai tourists in 2018. France and Germany were second and third.

"The government believes Thais still love to travel in Germany as a destination for holidays and business trips," Mr Bareiss said. "Germany has plenty of beautiful castles and natural attractions such as mountains and rivers."

Germany is also a cultural travel destination for Europeans. The government aims to attract tourists with big events and international conferences next year, offering international transit at airports.

Moreover, the government is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall by offering diverse insights into the rich culture and unknown facets of the country as a prelude to the run-up to reunification.