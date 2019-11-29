Countdown to used car import seizures

A family peruses used cars at an auto fair. Somchai Poomlard

The government insists the import of used personal cars will only be allowed until Dec 9, then they will be subject to seizure, demolition and a fine equivalent to five times the car's price.

Keerati Rushchano, director-general of Foreign Trade Department, said after the ban there will no longer be a car seizure for auctions.

The ban, meant to control emissions from vehicles and for road safety, focuses largely on imports of used personal cars and excludes imports for special purposes such as government and diplomatic use, R&D, public charity, reassembly and re-export, and exhibitions.

Used tractors, trailers, ambulances and fire trucks are allowed to be imported, but all exemptions have to request permission from the relevant ministries, usually one among Commerce, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Industry and Defence.

Existing regulations have loopholes that enable smuggling. For example, importers can declare finished car imports as vehicle parts to pay lower customs duties.

Cars are subject to an 80% import tax, while parts and components enjoy 30% duties.

In addition, only new cars can be legally imported for commercial purposes, while used imported car sales are prohibited.

The Customs Department reported used personal car imports in 2018 totalled 100 units.

In actuality, there were roughly 1,000 cases of smuggled cars imported over the period, of which 95% were luxury or supercars, he said.

The department reported smugglers declared the cars as semi-knocked-down units, instead of finished cars or completely built-up ones to avoid high tax payments.

Mr Keerati said operators who want to import used cars for modifications or repairs to be used in a free trade zone or customs-free zone must abide by the department's regulations and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.