SGP looks to oil stock farm segment
Business

SGP looks to oil stock farm segment

published : 29 Nov 2019 at 09:20

newspaper section: Business

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

SET-listed Siamgas and Petrochemicals Plc (SGP) plans to diversify to the oil stock farm business after acquiring a liquid tank farm and a seaport in Koh Sichang, Chon Buri.

SGP is the country's second largest trader of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Jintana Kingkaew, deputy managing director, said it took over all shares from Thai Public Port Co through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Siam LNG Co, at a value of 3.36 billion baht.

The recent deal means SGP owns oil tanks with a capacity of 345 million litres and four seaports, along with some land plots for future business. The transaction is expected to be completed by early 2020.

SGP plans to invest 5 billion baht to build another 14 oil tanks to serve high oil demand in Southeast Asia.

"This tank farm is another business unit, gaining extra revenue and diversifying from the LPG trade business," said Mrs Jintana.

SGP is in talks with other partners about the feasibility of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment in Thailand. She said some acquired plots are expected to serve LNG trade.

"The negotiation will take roughly three months before a business plan is announced," said Mrs Jintana. "The preliminary plan is to import LNG and distribute it by truck."

SGP participated in the LNG purchase auction for state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand several months ago, but the winner was Petronas LNG.

SGP expects 2019 LPG sales volume to grow 10% to 3.77 million tonnes, up from 3.43 million tonnes last year, thank to overestimated sales in Singapore and Vietnam.

Some 1.05 million tonnes are from the domestic market, with overseas generating 2.72 million tonnes.

SGP has an LPG business foothold in China and Southeast Asia. It plans to expand this core business in Bangladesh.

The company has diversified to power generation in Myanmar, investing in a 230-megawatt power plant in 2016. SGP invested in a 10MW power plant and transmission line in Myanmar last year.

