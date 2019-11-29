Uttama nixes recession utterances

Thailand has caught a cold but is not on the verge of recession, says Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana.

The country is not sinking into recession, merely growing at a slower pace, crippled by the US-Sino trade spat that is hurting exports, as well as the global economic downturn, he said.

"The Thai economy has caught a cold and needs to take a dose of medicine to avoid symptoms from worsening, leading to inflammation. We have launched measures to fix the problems, allocating a budget, but we are using it cautiously to overcome this period and lead to development in the long run," said Mr Uttama.

Since the government took office in August, a flurry of stimulus measures have been rolled out to rekindle the economy, which is stuck in low gear.

The economy grew 2.4% year-on-year in the third quarter, marginally improving from 2.3% in the previous quarter, but below 2.8% in the first three months of the year.

The government unveiled a 316-billion-baht stimulus package, of which Chim-Shop-Chai (taste, shop, spend) is its flagship scheme, in late September.

The administration added further stimulus measures intended to inject 144 billion into the economy, boosting full-year economic growth to 2.8% and maintain momentum into the first quarter of next year.

The latest stimulus package is intended to strengthen the grassroots economy by upgrading village infrastructure through Village Funds, subsidise rice farmers' harvesting costs and improve the 2019/2020 crop, and provide cash rebates of 50,000 baht each to 100,000 qualified homebuyers.

Mr Uttama sees opportunity even as some businesses struggle with Thailand's adoption of technology and changing consumer behaviour.

If the country can keep pace by honing the skills of Thais to innovate, it will be a boon in the long run, he said.

The government will take care of all sectors in the economy, particularly helping consumers and people find access to funding sources and enhance savings, said Mr Uttama.