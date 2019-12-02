State banks ready treats for New Year

While the government is splurging money through a raft of stimulus measures to boost year-end spending, two state-owned banks are also poised to play Santa Claus to their borrowers.

GH Bank and Government Savings Bank (GSB) are planning a cashback scheme for their 1.2 million borrowers with good debt repayment histories.

GH Bank proposed the cashback scheme to the Finance Ministry as a New Year's gift to its debtors, said bank president Chatchai Sirilai.

If the proposal is approved, the bank will offer 1,000 baht cashback to borrowers who owe up to 1 million baht in total to the bank, he said.

To qualify for the programme, debtors must never have defaulted, must have a good payment record over the past 48 months and must have paid their monthly instalment for December.

GH Bank will inform borrowers who meet the criteria about the cashback through their December statement.

The cashback will be provided via the GHB All mobile app and the recipients can withdraw the money, Mr Chatchai said.

The bank estimates spending 90 million baht to offer the reward to 178,000 borrowers.

The cashback could help stimulate domestic spending, in line with the government's policy of injecting money into the economy, Mr Chatchai said.

GH Bank offered 1,000 baht cashback to borrowers as a New Year's gift in 2017 and organic rice to customers the following year.

A source at GSB who requested anonymity said the bank is considering a New Year's gift similar to last year's for borrowers.

Last year, the bank gave cashback from interest paid to borrowers with outstanding debt of up to 200,000 baht and good payment histories for at least one year.

If these criteria are applied, about 1 million borrowers will enjoy the windfall, the source said.

Moreover, the bank is mulling providing a cheap-rate loan as a New Year's gift to both existing and new customers, the source said.