NSF plans membership drive of 200,000 next year

The National Savings Fund (NSF), a voluntary pension fund for self-employed workers, aims for an additional 200,000 members next year, its head says.

Students, including those at vocational schools, are the fund's focus for membership expansion, said Jaruluk Ruangsuwan, the fund's secretary-general.

"We want this group, especially vocational school students, as most of them already work and have higher ability to save money than other students, to be aware of savings," she said. "We will put together promotions at every school next year to educate them about the importance of saving with the NSF."

The NSF has 2.3 million members with total contributions of 6.3 billion baht.

The fund also targets low-income earners who are not covered by provident funds or the Social Security Fund.

The NSF will ask for cooperation from village chiefs nationwide on finding members who have the potential to develop savings sophistication, Ms Jaruluk said. These people will be asked to educate community members and provide advice related to savings.

The pension fund targets having 80,000 members with sophisticated knowledge of savings by next year.

The NSF, which was set up in August 2015, is a retirement safety net for self-employed workers who are not covered by a pension fund, social security or provident fund. People aged 15-60 are eligible to apply for membership.

The current structure requires voluntary pension fund members to make a minimum contribution of 50 baht a month, up to a maximum of 13,200 baht a year.

The government makes a matching contribution of up to 50% of whatever those aged 15-30 choose to pay, up to 600 baht a year.

For those aged 31-50, the government will match up to 80% of their contributions, up to 960 baht a year. Those over 50 can have their contribution fully matched by the state up to 1,200 baht a year.

Ms Jaruluk said membership numbers are not the NSF's main goal, but rather constant member contributions of at least 1,200 baht per year.

Half of members make an annual contribution of below 1,200 baht, she said, and a mere 10% contribute 13,200 baht a year.

Regarding the NSF's proposal for the government to raise its contributions, Ms Jaruluk said the Finance Ministry is expected to make a decision on the issue next year.

A higher contribution from the government will provide a better retirement safety net, she said.