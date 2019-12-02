Households struggling with medical bills

The government is being urged to spend more on public welfare and rev up stimulus plans after a university study found that Thais are borrowing more to pay medical bills and owe an average of 14,600 baht per household.

The study by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) said borrowing to pay medical bills averaged 14,600 baht per household, making up 4.3% of household debt this year. The amount is 3,600 baht higher than last year's.

Higher borrowing for medical bills stems largely from rising medical charges and more families having insufficient income or savings to pay the bills.

There are also more frequent hospital visits by infants aged 1-3 who fall ill while attending schools or nurseries.

"Costlier medical services and medicines play a key part in driving up household expenses," said Thanavath Phonvichai, vice-president for research at the UTCC. "There is normally a long queue at state hospitals. Many people opt for private hospitals, as they want speedier attention and convenience."

The report said household debt rose this year averages 340,053 baht per household, up 7.4% from 316,623 baht in 2018, which was up 5.8% from 2017.

Swelling debt is particularly fuelled by the domestic economic slowdown, exacerbated by the prolonged trade war, lower exports and tourism, while farm prices remain relatively low.

The survey said household debt also stems from borrowing for general spending, car and housing loans, credit card charges and existing debt repayments.

Some 59.2% of the debt is formal debt owed to financial institutions, and 40.8% is underground debt owed to loan sharks.

In a related development, Whichai Phochanakij, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said that after the department unveiled the names of private hospitals rated green, deemed as offering reasonably priced medicine, more than 70 private hospitals in the yellow category were keen to adjust their services to become green.

On Oct 15, the department unveiled 164 private hospitals rated green.

The department rates hospitals in three categories: red (high prices), yellow (medium) and green (low).

Information on the grade of each private hospital will let people gauge whether they can afford the charges.

The names of private hospitals categorised as yellow and red have not been released.

Mr Whichai said the department and its partner Chulalongkorn University are accelerating a study of the reference prices for medicines and medical supplies based on academic studies, transparency and fairness, allowing consumers to check prices before deciding to receive treatment at private hospitals.

The first focus of the study will be 100 popular medicines such as painkillers and antibiotics. The study is expected to be finalised this month.

The department is also setting up a panel to offer emblems to green-rated hospitals to reward them and raise public awareness about hospitals' transparency and fairness in prices charged for medicines and medical supplies.