Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
CRG buys 51% of Green Food Factory chain
Business

CRG buys 51% of Green Food Factory chain

published : 4 Dec 2019 at 08:30

newspaper section: Business

There are six Salad Factory outlets and another projected to open this month. (Photo by Nattapol Lovakij)
There are six Salad Factory outlets and another projected to open this month. (Photo by Nattapol Lovakij)

Central Restaurants Group Co (CRG), a subsidiary of Central Plaza Hotel Plc (Centel), has invested 137 million baht in Green Food Factory Co, the operator of the Salad Factory restaurant chain, as part of CRG's efforts to expand its food business portfolio.

The board of Centel approved the investment Tuesday in Green Food Factory by acquiring 55,700 ordinary shares from its shareholders and subscribing in 41,200 new shares. Total investment will be 96,900 shares, representing 51% of total shares.

Green Food Factory was incorporated on Oct 8, 2019. There are six Salad Factory branches in operation and one new outlet is targeted to open this month.

Green Food Factory has registered, paid-up capital of 19 million baht, divided into 190,000 ordinary shares at a par value of 100 baht each.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Fetco head presses for LTF stability

Thailand's capital market structure needs to increase the number of long-term investors to offset stock market volatility, with long-term equity fund (LTF) investment incentives remaining vital to attract long-term investors, says an industry veteran.

09:30
Business

BoT: Many options to fight baht strength

The Bank of Thailand says it has many tools left to manage capital inflows and curb the local currency's strength, which is hurting growth prospects in the Southeast Asian economy.

09:00
Thailand

Overseas dental graduates hit with B1m bill to qualify

Overseas dentistry graduates who return to work in Thailand are crying foul over the cost of obtaining their professional licence, which this year is nearly ten times more expensive than last at 1.1 million baht.

08:45