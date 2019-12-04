CRG buys 51% of Green Food Factory chain

There are six Salad Factory outlets and another projected to open this month. (Photo by Nattapol Lovakij)

Central Restaurants Group Co (CRG), a subsidiary of Central Plaza Hotel Plc (Centel), has invested 137 million baht in Green Food Factory Co, the operator of the Salad Factory restaurant chain, as part of CRG's efforts to expand its food business portfolio.

The board of Centel approved the investment Tuesday in Green Food Factory by acquiring 55,700 ordinary shares from its shareholders and subscribing in 41,200 new shares. Total investment will be 96,900 shares, representing 51% of total shares.

Green Food Factory was incorporated on Oct 8, 2019. There are six Salad Factory branches in operation and one new outlet is targeted to open this month.

Green Food Factory has registered, paid-up capital of 19 million baht, divided into 190,000 ordinary shares at a par value of 100 baht each.