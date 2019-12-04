Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Stock Exchange of Thailand sees more listings of foreign securities
Business

Stock Exchange of Thailand sees more listings of foreign securities

published : 4 Dec 2019 at 16:26

writer: Bloomberg News

Thailand expects more companies from neighbouring countries to raise funds on the local exchange through real estate investment trusts as authorities aim to expand investment alternatives for locals and foreigners.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand has approached owners of hotels, office buildings, shopping malls and other properties in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar to tap its capital market for long-term funds, said Manpong Senanarong, the head of the bourse’s Issuer Marketing Division. Spinning off assets would be faster and easier than doing initial public offerings of entire companies, he said.

The government and companies of Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy are seeking more trade and investment opportunities in neighbouring countries as well as in Vietnam as domestic growth slows and an ageing population dampens consumption. Thai investors are accustomed to foreign bond issuers after firms including Singapore-based Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd and EDL-Generation Plc, Laos’s state-controlled power producer, sold baht bonds to finance their expansion.

“A number of businesses have expressed interest in fund raising through asset spin-offs such as REITs,” Mr Manpong said in an interview Tuesday. “Their stable income and high growth would attract Thai investors to those new securities.”

Myanmar has the highest potential for new issuers among neighbouring countries as its large population, pace of economic growth and underdeveloped financial system spur demand for capital, Mr Manpong said. Thai investors are hunting for investment alternatives as the central bank’s benchmark interest rate is at a record low, while the stock market has slumped, he said.

Thailand has yet to attract any foreign listings after attempting for several years. Pakorn Peetathawatchai, who became the bourse’s president in June 2018, targeted the first stock listing of a foreign company on the Thai exchange in the first year of his term.

Issues such as accounting standards and internal corporate controls make the listing of foreign companies “time consuming,” Mr Manpong said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Vendor of cut-price online gold skips with the money

About 30 people persuaded to buy gold jewellery online at prices below market have asked Crime Suppression Division police to find and arrest a Facebook user for cheating them out of millions of baht.

17:12
Thailand

Spraying confusion

Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry says it must await instructions on controversial toxic farm chemicals from National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC).

17:09
Business

Baht likely to weaken, says BoT deputy governor

The baht is likely to weaken on more foreign selling, a lower current account surplus and reduced dollar-related gold trading flows, a deputy governor of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Wednesday.

17:03