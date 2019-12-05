TCEB, THAI offer Mice travel perks

Mr Siriphong and Ms Vichaya (third right) launch the APAC MaxiMICE campaign to attract meetings and incentives travellers from Asia-Pacific.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has joined forces with Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) and THAI Smile to launch the APAC MaxiMICE campaign offering benefits for Mice travellers in Asia-Pacific.

The campaign targets visitors in meetings and incentives groups from 15 markets in the region: Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and India.

The campaign will run through the end of fiscal 2020 (next September) and aims to attract 10,000 Mice travellers in 40-50 groups from the Asia-Pacific region and generate 730 million baht in income, said TCEB vice-president Vichaya Soonthornsaratoon.

She said the market for Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) in the region has shown the strongest performance worldwide, regardless of the global economic slowdown or trade tensions.

In fiscal 2019, Mice visitors from Asia-Pacific totalled 1.16 million, representing 91.2% of international Mice arrivals, Ms Vichaya said. Meetings and incentives accounted for 56.2% of overall Mice travellers, but the continued strong baht is likely to curb these segments in the year ahead.

Ms Vichaya said the latest campaign could draw more groups to hold Mice events here.

Siriphong Mangkalee, director of the Asean department at THAI, said the corporate market is key, representing 15% of passengers.

He said THAI has welcomed Mice travellers for big events this year, including the Asean Summit and the Asia-Pacific Heart Rhythm Society Scientific Session.

Meetings and incentives travellers arriving for these events included 15,000 from China, 700 from Singapore and about 100 from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Under the Asean MaxiMICE campaign, THAI offers privileges such as special airfares, additional baggage allowances and priority boarding to Mice travellers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Asean MaxiMICE campaign has attracted more than 1,000 Mice travellers and generated 73 million baht in income.

The same privileges will be offered to attract Mice travellers through the APAC MaxiMICE campaign.