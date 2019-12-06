Port links to EEC to go ahead

The authorities are going ahead with a new project that will facilitate transport to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) by expanding an expressway network linking Klong Toey with Laem Chabang.

A bid will be called late next year for the 9-billion baht project -- a key infrastructure development set to benefit industries in Chon Buri, which forms a part of the state EEC high-tech industrial hub scheme. The EEC also covers nearby Chachoengsao and Rayong provinces.

"It [the expressway expansion] will also help relieve traffic near Klong Toey port," said Wichan Ekarintrakul, deputy governor of the Expressway and Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand.

The route, which will take about two years to complete, is expected to open in 2023. The expressway is divided into two parts -- a two-kilometre section which will be built from Klong Toey port and the other will be an extension of the Bang Na-Chon Buri-Burapha Withi expressway.

The first section will be built as an elevated road mostly running along At Narong Road, crossing the Phra Khanong canal and merging with the At Narong-Bang Na expressway.

This part, Mr Wichan said, will help facilitate the transport of goods right from the compound of Klong Toey port.