Changing MRT line near Kasetsart will cost B10bn

The government is looking for a way out of a problem facing the 50-billion-baht MRT Brown Line, after the project's environmental impact assessment report was rejected due to concerns raised by Kasetsart University over a possible negative impact on the university.

Roengsak Thongsom, director for traffic and transport system development at the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), said if the government alters construction plans along the section concerning the university, the cost of the project will rise by another 10 billion baht.

The university had requested that the route be changed to avoid the line running along one side of the campus which it said would cause an environmental impact. However, the OTP believes these fears are unfounded, according to Mr Roengsak.

Nevertheless, it is contemplating two options to resolve the problem; adding a U-shaped structure along the stretch or making it an underground section, he said. Either way, the project will still need another 10 billion baht to cover additional construction costs, he said.

The matter will be reported the government's committee on land transport system management at its next meeting which will be chaired by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon later this month, said Mr Roengsak.