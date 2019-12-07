Pilot EV fleet to deliver post

Thailand Post's electric-powered vans are conducting trial runs in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani.

Thailand Post Co and Banpu Infinergy Co (BPIN) have launched a pilot fleet of electric-powered vehicles to deliver parcels in the Bangkok metropolitan area.

Kalong Subsaart, senior executive vice-president of Thailand Post, said Banpu delivered electric-powered vehicles to Thailand Post under the partnership for the testing phase of postal transport.

"The pilot EVs used in the project include electric vans with a driving range of 250-300 kilometres and a capacity to carry a load between 300 and 700 kilogrammes," he said.

The vans are conducting trial runs in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani.

Banpu-provided electric motorcycles with a driving range of 60-80km, carrying 30-80kg of postal items, are also doing trial runs in Bangkok's Samsen Nai, Mr Kalong said.

The project is a reflection of both companies' vision to develop clean energy technology to support plans for zero air pollution, as well as to promote efficient fuel usage.

"The EV experiments help save energy and reduce costs of maintenance and fuel consumption," Mr Kalong said. "This is based on information that our pilot electric vans took only 4-6 hours to charge, while the electric motorcycles took just two hours to charge. The charged motors can be used for several days, depending on the distance travelled."

Thailand Post is also initiating R&D projects to promote energy conservation in postal transport and searching for locations to install charging stations for EVs.

James Rama Phataminviphas, chief executive of BPIN, said Banpu Plc, the parent company, is committed to expanding business with a concern for the environment and social and governance principles.

"We strive to continue the growth of the energy technology business under the greener and smarter strategy and focus on R&D of innovation and clean energy technology, in order to provide products, services and solutions that comprehensively meet all needs of every organisation," Mr James said.

The collaboration in the flagship pilot project will help stimulate and encourage all sectors to pay more attention to the usage of clean energy, especially green vehicles, to help conserve energy and reduce air pollution in the long run.

Mr James said the two companies plan to develop a mobile app to track energy efficiency to reduce costs of maintenance and fuel consumption, expecting to save up to 200 million baht per year.