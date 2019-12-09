Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
FTI, BoT support SMEs' overseas ambitions
Business

FTI, BoT support SMEs' overseas ambitions

50 select companies to enjoy spotlight

published : 9 Dec 2019 at 08:01

newspaper section: Business

writer: Lamonphet Apisitniran

Processed food is one of the sectors that the FTI and the central bank are promoting for overseas expansion. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Processed food is one of the sectors that the FTI and the central bank are promoting for overseas expansion. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Bank of Thailand have agreed to launch new measures for Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to encourage them to expand overseas.

The two parties will select 50 competitive companies from five industrial sectors: auto parts, rubber, food and processed food, home appliances and electronics, and furniture.

The firms have to be capable of developing a foothold in other countries.

Kriangkrai Tiannukul, vice-chairman of the FTI, said the measure is a pilot project to support Thai SMEs in overseas investment aspects such as finance, marketing and regulation.

"We have to listen to the problems they face in doing business in other markets," he said. "The FTI and central bank will work together to support SMEs and provide knowledge on how to use financial management and enter targeted markets overseas."

Mr Kriangkrai said the 50 selected companies have to increase their export value every year under measures for the scheme. The two parties plan to extend the SME project to let new companies participate in the future.

Many companies are hindered from international expansion because of difficulties obtaining loans from commercial banks.

"The Bank of Thailand plans to talk with Thai banks about special financial measures to support SMEs' overseas business," Mr Kriangkrai said. "Local SMEs want to access loans with a low interest rate, but commercial banks have many restrictions that make SMEs give up their overseas plans."

The government has a policy to support SMEs in line with the Thailand 4.0 initiative, as these businesses are such a large group and are expected to push forward the country's GDP.

Mr Kriangkrai said local SMEs are suffering from the strong baht as their competitiveness erodes in comparison with large companies.

"SMEs need a lot of support from the government, including related agencies," he said. "The FTI has told the government that the baht's appreciation needs to be solved with measures from the government and the central bank, otherwise many SMEs wil have to quit their business."

He said the FTI has high hopes that the central bank has acknowledged the currency problem, and he expects the central bank to issue new measures to help SMEs.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

FTI, BoT support SMEs' overseas ambitions

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Bank of Thailand have agreed to launch new measures for Thai small...

08:01
Business

BAAC, agencies partner to upgrade smart farms

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has ordered the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) to team up with the Industrial Promotion Department and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to develop and upgrade smart farmers and community tourism, part of ongoing efforts to address poverty in the rural sector, covering as many as 30 million people.

07:01
Business

Tesco reviewing Thailand, Malaysia businesses

Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco said on Sunday it had started a review of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including looking at a possible sale.

06:49