Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tesco reviewing Thailand and Malaysia businesses for possible sale
Business

Tesco reviewing Thailand and Malaysia businesses for possible sale

published : 9 Dec 2019 at 06:49

writer: Reuters

Customers wait to check out after shopping at a Tesco-Lotus store in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Customers wait to check out after shopping at a Tesco-Lotus store in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

LONDON: Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco said on Sunday it had started a review of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including looking at a possible sale.

It said in a statement that "following inbound interest, it has commenced a review of the strategic options for its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including an evaluation of a possible sale of these businesses."

"The evaluation of strategic options is at an early stage, no decisions concerning the future of Tesco Thailand or Malaysia have been taken, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will be concluded. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate," it said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Tesco reviewing Thailand, Malaysia businesses

Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco said on Sunday it had started a review of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including looking at a possible sale.

06:49
Business

What Thais talk about on Twitter

Thai Twitter users talk much more about locally produced television series and movies than they do about international titles.

06:41
Thailand

Soil quality action group pursues farm chemical ban

The Thai Soil Partnership (TSP) has vowed to pursue a ban on herbicides to improve soil health and agricultural practices.

06:31