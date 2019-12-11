Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Don Mueang duty free up for auction
Business

Don Mueang duty free up for auction

published : 11 Dec 2019 at 06:21

newspaper section: News

writer: Thodsapol Hongtong

Airports of Thailand on Thursday will accept bids from contenders vying for the right to operate duty-free shops at Don Mueang airport. (Bangkok Post photo)
Airports of Thailand on Thursday will accept bids from contenders vying for the right to operate duty-free shops at Don Mueang airport. (Bangkok Post photo)

Airports of Thailand (AoT) expects milder competition on Wednesday when it accepts bids from contenders vying for the right to operate duty-free shops at Don Mueang airport.

AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said the contest is unlikely to be as fierce as the one to run duty-free and other commercial operations across four airports, as contenders are aware of Don Mueang's limitations.

Earlier this year King Power won the right to run duty-free shops at four airports managed by AoT -- namely Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Suvarnabhumi.

King Power's bid to run Suvarnabhumi's duty-free operations guaranteed a minimum return of 15.4 billion baht -- far higher than its two competitors' estimates of 7.2 billion and 8.5 billion baht.

Mr Nitinai said several factors dictated lower competition for the Don Mueang concession. Passenger capacity at the airport is limited because no more runways can be built and, despite a new terminal, the number of flights cannot be increased in the long run. Another factor was the upcoming bidding for duty free pick-up counters at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports in January, he said.

The AoT president said bidders will be announced today, with technical presentations to follow on Dec 12-13 before the bid envelopes are opened on Monday. The result will be submitted to the screening committee on Dec 23 and then to AoT's board. An AoT source said yesterday that up to five companies are expected to take part in the bidding, including King Power and a Bangkok Airways-Lotte Duty Free consortium.

Don Mueang's duty-free shops will cover up to 4,000 square metres in both passenger terminals. The current concession will expire in September 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

TCG starting direct guarantees to SMEs

State-owned Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) will provide its first direct credit guarantees worth 1.5 billion baht...

07:01
Thailand

Move in land case

The Royal Forestry Department is working closely with the Agricultural Land Reform Office to determine if it can take legal action against Palang Pracharath MP Pareena Kraikupt.

06:51
Business

High-yield bonds could dip next year

Issuance of debt securities offering high yields could lessen going forward because of the stricter issuance regulations and greater caution caused by previous defaults, says the Thai Bond Market Association (TBMA).

06:31