Motor Expo bookings down 16.2%

Exhibitors at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo took 44,740 bookings for cars and motorcycles, down 16.2% on the last year's show.

The 13-day exposition, at Impact Muang Thong Thani, ended on Tuesday. The showcase put roughly 50 billion baht into circulation and had 1.51 million visitors.

Kwanchai Paphatphong, the organising chairman, said on Wednesday that car bookings totalled 37,489. This was down 15.2% on 2018. He blamed negative sentiment generated by a bearish GDP, lower consumption, a contraction of the exports and the continuing trade war between the US and China.

Toyota took the most bookings, at 6,243 units, followed by Honda (5,766), Mazda (3,998), Isuzu (3,716) and Mitsubishi (2,959).

"Passenger cars were the most popular at the expo, making up 45.5% of the booked orders while sport utility vehicles accounted for 34.3% of the bookings and pickups 14.5%," Mr Kwanchai said.

The luxury segment saw bookings for 4,181 units. The top five were Merdeces-Benz (1,862), BMW (969), Volvo (474), Audi (278) and Porsche (257).

There were 7,251 orders placed for motorcycles, down 20.9% from last year's expo. Honda took the most with 1,440 units, followed by Yamaha (1,167), Vespa (612), Kawasaki (502) and Ryuka (369).

The average car price was 1,251,743 baht, and for a motorcycle 265,860 baht.