BAY auto unit head named new CSO
Business

published : 11 Dec 2019 at 16:49

writer: Post Reporters

Pairote Cheunkrut is named a new chief strategy officer of Bank of Ayudhya. (Bank of Ayudhya photo)
Bank of Ayudhya Plc announced the appointment of a new chief strategy officer (CSO), Pairote Cheunkrut, who was promoted from head of the auto division.

Mr Pairote’s role as CSO will include management responsibilities for the bank's strategic direction and support across nine divisions under Krungsri's corporate strategy and planning group.

"Khun Pairote has solid management experience and deep technical strength that will surely contribute to the Bank's strategy in advancing to the next level," said Seiichiro Akita, Krungsri's chief executive.

"His accomplishments at Krungsri Auto have prominently materialised Krungsri's 'Think Digital First' and financial inclusion strategies, while driving the bank's towards a top-tier financial group in Thailand."

Prior to this appointment, Mr Pairote was the head of Krungsri Auto Group and has 24 years' experience in consumer finance and management at Krungsri Auto, GE Capital Auto Lease Plc, and GE Money Thailand Co.

During his tenure as head of Krungsri Auto, he launched the "Car for Cash" scheme, the country's first auto title loan, and Krungsri Auto PromptStart, the industry's first digital auto lending innovation, as well as the first e-Consent service for auto financing in Thailand.

