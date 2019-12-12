Maize price scheme gets cabinet nod

The cabinet on Wednesday approved a maize price guarantee scheme worth 923.33 million baht for the 2019/2020 harvest season.

Ratchada Thanadirek, a deputy government spokeswoman, said the price guarantee was set at 8.50 baht per kilogramme for maize with 14.5% moisture content, with a limit of 30 rai per family.

Eligible maize should be grown between July 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020.

The government is scheduled to pay the first round of the price guarantee scheme for maize on Dec 20, with the next round of payment set for the 20th of every month.

The project expires on Oct 31, 2020. The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) will transfer money directly to the registered farmers.

In a related development, the cabinet yesterday approved the state-owned bank extending 1.5 billion baht in loans to agricultural cooperatives to process maize and purchase it from farmers.

The government will subsidise 3% of the BAAC's interest rate.

The cabinet also acknowledged fresh rice aid measures approved by the National Rice Policy Committee late last week worth a combined 29.1 billion baht.

Of the total budget, 2.66 billion baht will be slated to support farmers' rice production costs for the 2019/2020 crop because more farmers have registered with the scheme.

Each household will receive 500 baht per rai for up to 20 rai, with a limit of 10,000 baht per household.

The payment period will be extended from Dec 31 this year to April 30 next year.

The remaining 26.45 billion baht will be allocated to subsidise rice farmers' harvesting costs and improve the 2019/2020 crop.

Each household will also receive 500 baht per rai for up to 20 rai, with a limit of 10,000 baht.

Combined with the rice production cost, farmers are allowed to receive a total of 20,000 baht per household as part of the scheme.