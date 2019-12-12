MQDC beefs up The Forestias investment

MQDC is boosting its investment in The Forestias on Bang Na-Trat Road KM7 by 35 billion baht to a total of 125 billion baht.

The company aims to make the project a global prototype for town development. The increased investment makes The Forestias the biggest property development in Thailand.

The land size is also being increased by 98 rai to 398 rai.

"We are building the world's first town purposefully designed for healthier living," said Thippaporn Ahriyavraromp, chairwoman of MQDC. "It is being designed and built by some of the world's most respected experts, as well as leading global institutions, to ensure every aspect promotes a better quality of life."

She said MQDC increased its investment in The Forestias after receiving good feedback from global partners. The response encouraged the company further along the road of creating a new type of development that is completely focused on the well-being of residents, the surrounding community and sustainability.

Among the features of The Forestias is a 30-rai forest planted with seedlings and saplings at the centre, anchoring a diverse and rich ecosystem that will develop and evolve naturally in the years ahead.

"It is the first time in the world that a forest of this size is being integrated into a city development to bring nature back to an urban setting, which is one of the reasons why we call the development an enchanted community district in the forest," Mrs Thippaporn said.

The Forestias includes multiple residential components with villas and condominiums aimed at a diverse range of lifestyles and family sizes, as well as commercial space for offices, a sports complex, lifestyle activities, retail, food/beverage outlets and family edutainment facilities in a Family Life centre.

There will be a town centre for community activities and cultural pursuits, a theatre, an events hall, markets and a 1.6-kilometre elevated walkway that links many of the development's components and provides a nature walk that weaves above the forest at the centre of the development.

Another pioneering component will be a residential area specifically designed to make life safer and more convenient for the elderly, including specialised facilities for daily activities, a clubhouse and trained caregivers.

Future plans include a five-star hotel and a large medical centre with state-of-the-art facilities and some of Thailand's most eminent medical specialists.

The construction of road systems and the pilings for infrastructure at the project are 90% completed.