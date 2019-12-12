Minor chief slams Airbnb training scheme

Minor International chief executive William Heinecke (Minor Inetnational Plc photo)

The chief executive of Minor International Plc, William Heinecke, has chided the government's decision to help train Airbnb homestay operators.

"Regarding recent news coverage on the partnership between the Interior Ministry's Department of Local Administration (DLA), Government Savings Bank (GSB) and Airbnb in an effort to promote and train homestay operators nationwide, I am very concerned that such collaboration could send the wrong message in respect to the regulatory decision on short-term rental in this country," Mr Heinecke wrote in a letter addressed to Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda.

"Despite the direct benefits in line with the government's promotion of second-tier cities, I believe there are many other avenues in which the government can operate to accomplish the same goals."

The Airbnb-DLA programme was launched in 2018 and has helped list over 740 homestays through the partnership, despite the fact that many Airbnb listings are technically illegal if they rent for periods shorter than 30 days without a hotel licence.

Mr Heinecke said many Airbnb homes operate without a hotel licence and do not comply with fire safety, security and privacy standards, while taking business from hotel operators that must comply with those regulations under the law.

"Many countries such as Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, Singapore and several US states among others have enforced law regulating Airbnb's commercial practices," he said. "In Thailand, we have not seen any concrete action taken by the Thai government to protect the public interest and those of the many major investors in the hotel industry in a meaningful way."

Mr Heinecke said it's unclear whether Airbnb pays taxes on its income generated in Thailand, while registered hotel operators pay corporate income and tourism taxes to Thailand.

"Minor International would like to call for a strong commitment, proactiveness and consistency of the government in creating a level playing field in the tourism sector and protecting the public interest against the destructive commercial practices of Airbnb," he said. "It is important to note that the difficulties to control, regulate, and monitor these home-sharing activities are putting the country's tourism at risk."