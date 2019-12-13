Section
Govt to speed up payouts
Business

Govt to speed up payouts

published : 13 Dec 2019 at 08:01

newspaper section: News

writer: Thodsapol Hongtong

The Transport Ministry hopes to settle a conflict with opponents of the new Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi motorway project by the end of this month to complete its construction in the next three years.

Opposition from residents, whose land will be expropriated for building the 96-kilometre route across Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Kanchanaburi, has affected the project's progress for over a year due to their dissatisfaction with the government over delays in the process of paying compensation.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the problem is likely to be solved by the end of the month as the Department of Highways has started the payout process.

He assured the motorway will open in 2023.

"We invite the prime minister to hand money to the villagers," Mr Saksayam said, adding Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the compensation ceremony in Nakhon Pathom's Muang district today.

"Everyone will receive their money by this month."

