BCP diesel products get upgrade to Euro 5

A worker refills fuel at a Bangchak station. The company plans to upgrade its diesel products to meet the Euro 5 standard from Dec 15 to Jan 16. Somchai Poomlard

SET-listed Bangchak Corporation (BCP) plans to upgrade its diesel products to meet the Euro 5 standard as part of a trial at petrol stations in Bangkok from Dec 15 to Jan 16.

The company is committed to upgrading all fuels to comply with government guidelines before 2024.

This move aims to tackle ultra-fine dust particles, known as PM2.5, as the hazardous miasma has recurred in metropolitan areas this month.

Chaiwat Kovavisarach, chief executive and president, said BCP wants to reduce air pollution by upgrading diesel products, though prices will not be increased.

"This is a New Year's campaign to attract motorists to refill with the higher Euro standard," he said.

The PM2.5 levels are likely to increase in the city, affecting residents' health. A high pressure system from China has reached Thailand, lowering temperatures and causing dust to accumulate as the air stagnates.

The Energy Ministry announced the Euro 5 standard for the country's refineries will take effect in early 2024.

The upgrade to Euro 5 is scheduled for marine oil under the International Maritime Organization standards.

The Industry Ministry is trying to implement Euro 5 by 2021 and Euro 6 by 2022, requiring all car makers in the country to comply during that time frame.

BCP's refinery complex has a total capacity of 120,000 barrels per day to produce diesel and benzene fuels, following the Euro 4 standard.

To comply with the Euro 5 standard, BCP is conducting a feasibility study, expected to be completed in 2022-23. It plans to earmark 7-8 billion baht for this upgrade.

Moreover, BCP has entered the synthetic biology (synbio) business to tap the fast-growing industry.

This business allows scientists to redesign organisms for useful purposes through genetic engineering.

Synbio researchers and companies around the world are harnessing the power of nature to solve problems in medicine, manufacturing and agriculture.

Mr Chaiwat said a deal in the synbio business is expected early next year.

The synbio production facility is projected to use agricultural feedstock from rice, cassava, sugar cane, rubber and palm oil.

He said finished synbio products could be raw materials for cosmetics, biodegradable plastic, pharmaceuticals and food.