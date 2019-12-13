Retailers join month-long Grand Sale

Commerce Ministry says promotion could help consumers save B21 billion

The New Year Grand Sale promotion will start in Saturday and run until Jan 12 at some 20,000 retail outlets nationwide. (Bangkok Post photo)

The Commerce Ministry has teamed up with the private sector to promote a New Year Grand Sale for one month, offering steep discounts of as much as 70%.

The ministry estimates the promotion, running from Dec 14 to Jan 12, could help Thai consumers save 21.6 billion baht or 30% off what they normally pay for goods and services.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said 20,000 branches of department stores, modern trade, convenience stores, hypermarket and wholesale shops would participate.

Products offered will include food and drinks, consumer products for daily use, electrical appliances, agricultural utensils, garments, construction materials, sportswear, bedding, cosmetics, stationery, furniture and decorative items.

Eight tyre manufacturers including Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Otani and Continental, and the automobile servce chain B-Quik will also join the scheme, offering discounts of 20-30%.

Vipada Duangratatna, deputy chief executive of Big C Supercenter, said the event would help stimulate purchases of food and everyday products for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The company is offering discount sof 10-70% for products during the campaign.

Siriporn Dejsing, deputy chief executive for corporate communication of Siam Makro, said the company would have more than 5,000 items on sale for the scheme.

Items with discounts of up to 80% include fresh food, consumer products, house brands, hampers and electrical appliances.