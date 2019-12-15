Don Mueang duty-free counter draws little interest

Section
Business

published : 15 Dec 2019 at 07:09

newspaper section: News

writer: Thodsapol Hongtong

King Power is only one company expressed interest in bidding to run duty-free pick-up counters at Don Mueang airport.
Airports of Thailand (AoT) is likely to scrap bidding to run duty-free pick-up counters at Don Mueang airport after only one company expressed interest in the contest.

Wichai Bunyu, vice-president of AoT for business development and marketing, said only King Power has purchased a bid envelope so the board will be asked this week to scrap the bidding. He said the duty-free pick-up counters at Don Mueang have failed to draw interest in part because firms believe the AoT will provide a central pick-up counter at the airport and see no need to invest.

He added that a fresh round of bids may be called early next year.

Mr Wichai said bids to run duty-free pick-up counters at Suvarnabhumi, the country's gateway airport, will proceed as planned after the contest drew two potential bidders -- King Power and Bangkok Airways.

He said bidders are required to submit their envelopes on Jan 17 and the result will be sent to the AoT's board in late February.

With duty-free pick-up counters at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports, travellers can shop at downtown duty-free shops and pick up their purchases at the designated counters before boarding.

