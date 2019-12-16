Depa aims to train 1,000 officials in big data skills

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) aims to provide big data skills training for 1,000 government officers in 2020 as part of efforts to use the technology for the country's development.

The officers will be trained by Depa's Government Big Data Institute (GBDI), which was launched in June. The first batch of 200 officers have been trained at the institute.

The GBDI has recruited 25 data scientists and plans to have 40 staff by 2020. The new staff are projected to be drawn from government scholarship students, the private sector and university researchers.

These personnel will help the GBDI serve in analysing and supporting data for government's decision-making, said Depa president and chief executive Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin.

Depa is collaborating with more than 40 government agencies to help them develop infrastructure, enhance management and handle big data.

As of now, GBDI has completed 16 data-related projects. It plans to complete all 40 projects by next September.

The first batch of 200 officers underwent a training course called "Innovation With Data Analytics and Visualisation for Public Officer".

Of the 1,000 officers expected to be trained next year, 500 will be at the beginner level, 300 at the intermediate level and 200 at the advanced level.

Those trained at the intermediate and advanced levels, according to Depa, will help train others in their agencies, expanding the knowledge base in each body.

"One skilled officer could share big data knowledge with another three or four people," Mr Nuttapon said.

The GBDI, he said, is one of Depa's three core mechanisms for driving the country's digital transformation, the others being the Internet of Things Institute and the Startups Institute.

Mr Nuttapon said the GBDI is preparing to sign agreements with private-sector players on cooperation in data analytics.

The GBDI has been tasked to work on big data projects concerning three major sectors: public health, tourism and agriculture.