Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar gas deal to benefit Thailand
Business

Myanmar gas deal to benefit Thailand

published : 17 Dec 2019 at 09:01

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A new cooperation deal between the Myanmar government and private energy company, MPRL E&P, will bring good news for Thailand's power generation sector, Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy said in a statement on Monday.

The statement was issued after MPRL E&P, a Myanmar-based independent energy company, successfully concluded negotiations with Yangon on two key agreements on fiscal terms and the sharing of output from the A-6 offshore gas bloc in Myanmar.

MPRL E&P is the only independent energy exploration company in Myanmar which actively explores both onshore and offshore wells in the country.

In the statement, MPRL E&P said the talks resulted in a number of improvements in negotiating terms, which will be crucial to the economic viability of the gas exploration project, which is located in deep waters off the Myanmar coast.

"While Thailand's power generation is fairly balanced on a basket of mainly domestic resources, outputs of these resources -- in particular, gas -- have been dwindling by about 3.5% per year on average over the last four years," the statement said.

"Meanwhile, electricity consumption remained fairly stable over the same period, because of slower economic growth and wiser power usage."

The statement went on to say that while gas still accounts for more than half of the fuel used in Thailand's power stations, over the years Thailand has had to import gas from abroad as output from fields in the Gulf of Thailand decreases.

Much of the growth in gas consumption in Thailand was, and still is, fuelled by gas imported from Myanmar, which accounts for about a quarter of the total gas consumed, it continued.

However, the three main wells where Thailand gets its gas from -- Total's "Yadana", Petronas' "Yetagun", and PTTEP's "Zawtika" -- are no longer churning out gas at an optimal rate.

Yetagun is known to be in terminal decline, while Yadana is expected to enter terminal decline in the near future.

On account of this shortfall, efforts have been made to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from expensive and faraway sources.

In light of these conditions, MPRL E&P's CEO, U Moe Myint, said that the A-6 bloc could help mitigate the problem and extend supplies for a few more decades.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Australian bushfires 'uncontrollable' as conditions worsen

SYDNEY: Firefighters warned on Tuesday they would not be able to contain some of the 100 fires still ablaze in the country before conditions were expected to deteriorate later this week.

10:29
Thailand

Youngsters speak up at global forum

MADRID: Young Thais proposed protection of women, gender equality and local development as key to promoting effective multilateralism at an international gathering of student diplomats on Monday.

09:31
Business

Myanmar gas deal to benefit Thailand

A new cooperation deal between the Myanmar government and private energy company, MPRL E&P, will bring good news for Thailand's power generation sector, Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy said in a statement on Monday.

09:01