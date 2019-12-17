Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China's CCCC wins rights for B303bn airport south of Manila
Business

China's CCCC wins rights for B303bn airport south of Manila

published : 17 Dec 2019 at 16:25

writer: Reuters

MANILA: State-owned China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) and a local partner have won the auction for a 303 billion baht airport south of the capital Manila, a government official said on Tuesday.

The CCCC-Macroasia Consortium submitted a proposal to partner with the Cavite provincial government for the Sangley Point International Airport project, Jesse Grepo, legal officer and secretary of the local government's public private partnership selection committee, told reporters.

The $10 billion project, which involves land reclamation and expansion of an existing airport, is part of the government's infrastructure overhaul.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar seizes boat carrying 173 Rohingya

YANGON: Myanmar authorities detained 173 ethnic Rohingya aboard a boat off the southern coast, authorities said on Tuesday, amid signs that more members of the Muslim minority group are making perilous sea voyages to escape persecution.

17:56
World

Former Pakistan leader Musharraf sentenced to death: state media

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan court Tuesday sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in absentia to death for treason, state media reported, an unprecedented move in a country where the armed forces are often considered immune from prosecution.

16:45
Business

China's CCCC wins rights for B303bn airport south of Manila

MANILA: State-owned China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) and a local partner have won the auction for a 303 billion baht airport south of the capital Manila, a government official said on Tuesday.

16:25