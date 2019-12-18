NBTC panel moves to shelve 700MHz bid

The telecom committee of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has pitched removing the 700-megahertz range from the 5G spectrum auction scheduled for February, reducing the number of ranges to just three.

The resolution, which was reached yesterday, still needs to be forwarded to the NBTC board for approval on Dec 24.

The 700MHz range is expected to be auctioned off in a second batch in the future. The three that will be put up for auction on Feb 16 consist of the 1800MHz, 2600MHz and 26-gigahertz ranges.

The 700MHz range is being used by broadcasting network (MUX) providers, which need to be migrated to the 510-690MHz range instead.

The transfer of the equipment by MUX providers on the 700MHz spectrum has fallen behind. The delay could drag on to November, instead of the original timeline in September.

NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith said the telecom committee passed the resolution for the three-spectrum auction unanimously.

The panel consists of NBTC commissioners Prasert Silphiphat and Prawit Leesathapornwongsa, as well as NBTC chairman Sukit Khamasundara.

The committee considers the 700MHz range adoption to be rife with technical difficulties, Mr Takorn said, but the auction for the remaining three ranges must be held in February.

The 1800MHz licences could be of interest to state enterprises TOT and CAT Telecom, as the two did not show disapproval for the planned auction of the spectrum during the recent hearing.

Mr Takorn said the committee also passed a resolution for the payment terms of the 26GHz licences, allowing licence winners to withhold pay for licence fees in the first year and instead pay the whole sum the following year.

A source in the telecom industry who requested anonymity said major telecom operators are discussing whether or not to participate in the 5G spectrum auction.

"It is uncertain whether they will reach a consensus," the source said.

The source said the multi-band licence auction is impractical in terms of 5G platform promotion, with reserve prices for the auctioned ranges set too high.

The NBTC's proceedings adhere to old-fashioned principles and ignore suggestions from major operators, even at public hearings, the source said.

Mr Takorn said the three major mobile operators have submitted letters urging the NBTC to only put the 2600MHz range up for auction with more accommodative conditions for 5G infrastructure promotion.

The NBTC was also asked to take into account the financial burdens of 3G and 4G licences shouldered by operators.

Mr Takorn said he personally has no objections to holding the auction for only the 2600MHz range.

"But such a resolution must be done through the NBTC's management procedure and approved formally by the board," he said.