Slump in domestic car sales
Business

Slump in domestic car sales

published : 18 Dec 2019 at 11:54

writer: Reuters

Domestic car sales contracted for a sixth straight month in November, slumping 16.2% from a year earlier to 79,299 vehicles, hit by stricter lending by banks, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

In October, sales were down 11.3% from a year earlier.

Domestic car sales in 2019 are forecast to drop 3.8% to 1 million vehicles, compared with last year's 19.5% rise to 1.05 million - the highest level in five years.

