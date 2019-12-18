Section
TAT wants more first-time visitors, they spend more
Business

TAT wants more first-time visitors, they spend more

published : 18 Dec 2019 at 14:11

writer: Bloomberg

A tourist poses for a picture at Mai Khao beach in Phuket. (Photo by Sarot Meksophawannakul)
Thailand will try to ease the pressure on tourism from a surging currency by targeting more first-time visitors -- because they are bigger spenders.

“First-timers spend 10% to 20% more than repeat tourists and at the same time, we can build a new customer base,” Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said in an interview on Tuesday.

The state agency’s goal is to increase first-time visitors to more than 10 million in 2020, or about a quarter of overall arrivals, from 10% now. It’s focusing marketing efforts on regions such as Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

Next year’s targets include a record 41.8 million arrivals generating 2.22 trillion baht in receipts, both up roughly 5% from 2019.

Tourism, a key economic engine, sputtered this year as the baht’s 7.6% climb against the dollar made the Asian nation a costlier destination. The appreciation slowed recently after the Bank of Thailand stepped up efforts to tackle the surge.

